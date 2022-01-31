Hologic (HOLX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 57.61% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hologic to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hologic alerts:

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $70.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Hologic has a 1-year low of $60.10 and a 1-year high of $85.00.

HOLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.36.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $194,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.