Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Short Interest Down 30.0% in January

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the December 31st total of 2,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ HFBL traded down $0.50 on Monday, reaching $20.00. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,960. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.09. The stock has a market cap of $67.02 million, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

In related news, Director Walter T. Colquitt III sold 1,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $29,294.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 21.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 45.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 5.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 1,579.0% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 269,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 253,399 shares during the last quarter. 29.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Company Profile

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana is a holding company, which provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. It provides services through the origination of loans and the acceptance of deposits in the form of passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.