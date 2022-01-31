Horace Mann Educators (HMN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect Horace Mann Educators to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Horace Mann Educators has set its Q4 2021 guidance at $0.650-$0.800 EPS and its Q4 guidance at $0.65-0.80 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $329.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.85 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 8.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Horace Mann Educators to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:HMN opened at $37.59 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.29. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.59. Horace Mann Educators has a one year low of $36.21 and a one year high of $44.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Bradley acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.47 per share, for a total transaction of $101,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,818 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of Horace Mann Educators worth $7,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

