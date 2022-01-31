Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) CEO Sells $2,250,000.00 in Stock

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock traded up $1.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.33. 1,986,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,702,886. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.96 and its 200-day moving average is $105.28. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $70.35 and a 52 week high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.49 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 18.66%. The company’s revenue was up 62.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

HZNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.23.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

