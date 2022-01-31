Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Buys 27,870 Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) by 29.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,870 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling worth $6,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 91,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 341.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. 46.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NYSE:HY opened at $42.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $709.09 million, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.14 and its 200 day moving average is $50.32. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $102.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($4.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($4.16). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $748.20 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.322 dividend. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s payout ratio is -38.28%.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

