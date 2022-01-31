Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 566,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $5,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 594.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,869,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168,014 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 65,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,678,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,823,000 after acquiring an additional 101,443 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 15,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 9,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

NYSE CVE opened at $14.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.89. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $15.35. The company has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of 51.57 and a beta of 3.00.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $10.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 2.29%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.0282 dividend. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVE shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.82.

Cenovus Energy Profile

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.