Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 4,500 Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 317,085 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.53% of OceanFirst Financial worth $6,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 18.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,687 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 9,365 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 33.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,571 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 10,276 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 75.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 81,869 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 35,284 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the second quarter valued at about $1,433,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 0.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,208 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. 68.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Nicos Katsoulis purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.90 per share, with a total value of $62,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OCFC shares. Stephens cut OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.92.

Shares of OCFC opened at $22.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.14 and a 12 month high of $25.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.95.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 27.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

