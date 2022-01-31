Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 19,903 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,903 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.08% of Hilton Worldwide worth $30,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 160,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,414,000 after acquiring an additional 12,702 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 97,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,776,000 after acquiring an additional 7,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 290.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,698,000 after acquiring an additional 35,151 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HLT opened at $143.39 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,103.00 and a beta of 1.27. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.02 and a 1-year high of $159.21.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HLT. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Bernstein Bank downgraded Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Argus upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.13.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $1,521,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total value of $435,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,722 shares of company stock worth $31,208,927 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

