Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 897,106 Shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) by 706.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,024,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 897,106 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 4.06% of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF worth $31,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 66.4% in the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the third quarter worth $133,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 52.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLJP opened at $27.58 on Monday. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $32.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.35 and a 200-day moving average of $30.05.

