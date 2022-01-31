Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 343,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,220 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.10% of Eversource Energy worth $28,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Eversource Energy by 110.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Eversource Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 803,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,685,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 108,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Eversource Energy by 3.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $161,454.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ES opened at $87.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $76.64 and a 1 year high of $92.66. The company has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.88.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.06%.

ES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.14.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

