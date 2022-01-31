Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $26.89 Million Position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 283,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.48% of Crane worth $26,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CR. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Crane in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Crane in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Crane by 215.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 707 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Crane in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Crane in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price target on Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Crane in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.20.

In other news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total transaction of $209,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crane stock opened at $99.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.30. Crane Co. has a 52-week low of $74.58 and a 52-week high of $108.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.71.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.13. Crane had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $770.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.82%.

Crane Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment and Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace and Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

