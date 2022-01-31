HSBC (LON:HSBA) PT Set at GBX 590 by UBS Group

HSBC (LON:HSBA) has been assigned a GBX 590 ($7.96) price objective by UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HSBA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 620 ($8.36) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.48) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 550 ($7.42) to GBX 615 ($8.30) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 473 ($6.38) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 513.92 ($6.93).

HSBC stock traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 527.50 ($7.12). 27,000,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,730,459. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 463.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 425.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £107.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06. HSBC has a 52-week low of GBX 358.45 ($4.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 547.03 ($7.38).

In other news, insider Ewen Stevenson bought 38,653 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 434 ($5.86) per share, with a total value of £167,754.02 ($226,327.60).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

