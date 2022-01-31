Humana (HUM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Humana (NYSE:HUM) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. Humana has set its FY 2021 guidance at $20.500-$20.500 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $20.50 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect Humana to post $21 EPS for the current fiscal year and $24 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Humana stock opened at $386.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.94. Humana has a 1-year low of $351.20 and a 1-year high of $475.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $425.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $426.65.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Humana from $476.00 to $418.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $484.60.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

