Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 15 ($0.20) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.06% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.34) price objective on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 15 ($0.20) price objective on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a report on Thursday.

Shares of HUM stock opened at GBX 10.71 ($0.14) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.94. The firm has a market cap of £42.06 million and a P/E ratio of -13.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 14.35. Hummingbird Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 10.55 ($0.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 32 ($0.43).

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in southern Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

