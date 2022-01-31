IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Bought by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark raised their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $189.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.80.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $125.17 on Monday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $119.20 and a 1-year high of $179.12. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.61.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.07. The business had revenue of $924.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.37 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.