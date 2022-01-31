Ibex Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 930 Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 930 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,392 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP now owns 74,003 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,505,000 after purchasing an additional 9,474 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 3rd quarter valued at $365,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 19,686 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Garmin alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GRMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.29.

NASDAQ GRMN opened at $121.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.96. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $113.59 and a fifty-two week high of $178.80.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.