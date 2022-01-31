Ibex Wealth Advisors Invests $58,000 in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,202,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,215,000 after acquiring an additional 20,521 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 12,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 18.6% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 29.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,998,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,072,000 after buying an additional 1,139,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in KeyCorp by 2.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,924,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,597,000 after purchasing an additional 42,029 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on KEY shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.76.

In other news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 9,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $220,526.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $275,421.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KEY opened at $25.13 on Monday. KeyCorp has a one year low of $16.74 and a one year high of $27.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.35.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 30.47%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

