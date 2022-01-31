Ibex Wealth Advisors Invests $69,000 in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 7,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

IVV stock opened at $443.75 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $369.65 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $464.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $454.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

