Ibex Wealth Advisors Makes New $136,000 Investment in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,457 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Lennar by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in Lennar by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

LEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.53.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $93.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.56 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.11 and a 200 day moving average of $104.16. The firm has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.51. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $77.86 and a 1 year high of $117.54.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 15.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 10.50%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.