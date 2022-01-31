Ibex Wealth Advisors Makes New $84,000 Investment in RH (NYSE:RH)

Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in RH (NYSE:RH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RH. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 102.8% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,310,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of RH by 31.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of RH by 6.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on RH from $800.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $714.14.

Shares of RH stock opened at $391.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $519.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $619.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.75. RH has a one year low of $362.00 and a one year high of $744.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.28.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.35. RH had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 104.49%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that RH will post 26.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

