Ibex Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 410.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 55,822 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the second quarter valued at approximately $979,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of ITT by 13.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 8,888 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of ITT by 140.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 32,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of ITT by 3.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 230,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,069,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITT opened at $90.60 on Monday. ITT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.56 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.58.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $689.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.80 million. ITT had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 16.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

