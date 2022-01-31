Ibex Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 5,009 Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRN)

Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BYRN. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies in the third quarter worth $6,425,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $24,434,000. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Byrna Technologies alerts:

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Byrna Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of BYRN opened at $10.56 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.36 million, a P/E ratio of -81.23 and a beta of 0.83. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $30.55.

Byrna Technologies Profile

Byrna Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Byrna Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byrna Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.