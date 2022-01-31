Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) COO Sells $413,700.00 in Stock

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $413,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $38.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 2.14. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $35.83 and a 52 week high of $63.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.47.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Ichor had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $262.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

ICHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Ichor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Ichor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICHR. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,688,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,078,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 461,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,853,000 after purchasing an additional 247,739 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ichor by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,288,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,113,000 after buying an additional 189,920 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ichor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,191,000. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

