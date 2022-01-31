ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $234.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ICU Medical, Inc. develops, manufactures and sells innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy, oncology and critical care applications. They are one of the world’s leading pure-play infusion therapy companies, with global operations and a wide-ranging product portfolio that includes IV solutions, IV smart pumps, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needlefree connectors, along with pain management and safety software technology designed to help meet clinical, safety and workflow goals. In addition, they manufacture automated pharmacy IV compounding systems with workflow technology, closed systems transfer devices for hazardous IV drugs, and cardiac monitoring systems to optimize patient fluid levels. “

Separately, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $302.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI opened at $207.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $227.18. ICU Medical has a 52-week low of $183.39 and a 52-week high of $282.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20 and a beta of 0.51.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.50. ICU Medical had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $336.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ICU Medical will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 1,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $278,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICUI. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in ICU Medical during the second quarter worth about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ICU Medical by 282.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in ICU Medical by 103.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in ICU Medical by 59.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ICU Medical by 40.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

