Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) Short Interest Up 130.3% in January

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 634,700 shares, an increase of 130.3% from the December 31st total of 275,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,077,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Idera Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.59. 7,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,973. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.60. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $5.83.
Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01.
Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the clinical development, and commercialization of drug candidates for both oncology and rare disease indications. The company was founded by Paul C. Zamecnik, Sudhir A. Agrawal, and James B. Wyngaarden on May 25, 1989 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.
Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.