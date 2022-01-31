Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) Short Interest Up 130.3% in January

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 634,700 shares, an increase of 130.3% from the December 31st total of 275,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,077,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Idera Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.59. 7,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,973. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.60. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $5.83.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDRA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $573,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $280,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,477,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 205,518 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 795,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 196,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 120.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 325,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 178,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.76% of the company’s stock.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the clinical development, and commercialization of drug candidates for both oncology and rare disease indications. The company was founded by Paul C. Zamecnik, Sudhir A. Agrawal, and James B. Wyngaarden on May 25, 1989 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.

