IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect IDEXX Laboratories to post earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY21 guidance at $8.30 to $8.38 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at $8.300-$8.380 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. The firm had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect IDEXX Laboratories to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $489.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $586.43 and its 200-day moving average is $633.03. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52-week low of $460.36 and a 52-week high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.02, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total transaction of $2,908,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on IDXX shares. TheStreet cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $676.20.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

