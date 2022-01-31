Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$48.93.
A number of research firms have commented on IMO. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.
Shares of Imperial Oil stock traded up C$0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$52.01. 1,388,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,577,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$46.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$40.39. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of C$24.14 and a twelve month high of C$53.65. The company has a market cap of C$36.18 billion and a PE ratio of 72.37.
Imperial Oil Company Profile
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
