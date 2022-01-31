Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$48.93.

A number of research firms have commented on IMO. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock traded up C$0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$52.01. 1,388,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,577,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$46.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$40.39. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of C$24.14 and a twelve month high of C$53.65. The company has a market cap of C$36.18 billion and a PE ratio of 72.37.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C$1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.30 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.17 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 5.8300002 earnings per share for the current year.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

