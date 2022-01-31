Informa (LON:INF) Price Target Raised to GBX 665

Informa (LON:INF) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from GBX 635 ($8.57) to GBX 665 ($8.97) in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on INF. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.78) target price on shares of Informa in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 600 ($8.09) target price on shares of Informa in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Informa from GBX 640 ($8.63) to GBX 670 ($9.04) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 644.67 ($8.70).

INF stock opened at GBX 546.40 ($7.37) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.21 billion and a PE ratio of -22.03. Informa has a 1-year low of GBX 459.80 ($6.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 603.60 ($8.14). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 517.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 525.49.

In other news, insider David Flaschen bought 10,000 shares of Informa stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 489 ($6.60) per share, for a total transaction of £48,900 ($65,974.10).

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

