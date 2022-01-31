Informa (LON:INF) Price Target Raised to GBX 665

Informa (LON:INF) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from GBX 635 ($8.57) to GBX 665 ($8.97) in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on INF. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.78) target price on shares of Informa in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 600 ($8.09) target price on shares of Informa in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Informa from GBX 640 ($8.63) to GBX 670 ($9.04) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 644.67 ($8.70).
INF stock opened at GBX 546.40 ($7.37) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.21 billion and a PE ratio of -22.03. Informa has a 1-year low of GBX 459.80 ($6.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 603.60 ($8.14). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 517.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 525.49.
Informa Company Profile
Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.
