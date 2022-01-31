InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) Short Interest Up 74.5% in January

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,500 shares, an increase of 74.5% from the December 31st total of 59,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut InMed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright began coverage on InMed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals by 278.7% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 890,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 655,000 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals by 76.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INM opened at $1.07 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a current ratio of 8.29. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $6.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of -1.32.

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. On average, equities research analysts forecast that InMed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About InMed Pharmaceuticals

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

