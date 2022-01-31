InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Shares Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 324.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,137 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 107,900 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.22% of InMode worth $22,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INMD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in InMode by 21.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,396 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of InMode by 3,416.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,653 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $5,174,000 after purchasing an additional 53,099 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of InMode by 216.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,249 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $94,892,000 after purchasing an additional 685,466 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of InMode by 7.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,943 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of InMode by 452.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,820 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 12,957 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:INMD opened at $44.68 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.67. InMode Ltd. has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $99.27.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INMD shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. boosted their target price on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of InMode from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of InMode to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.79.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

