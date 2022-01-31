Insider Buying: Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Director Purchases $205,269.00 in Stock

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Director Robert W. Fairbairn purchased 15,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.91 per share, for a total transaction of $205,269.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:BIGZ opened at $12.68 on Monday. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $23.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.30.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.46%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the second quarter worth $222,000.

About Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust is a newly organized, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company with no operating history. The Trust’s investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation.§ The Trust will invest primarily in equity securities issued by mid- and small-capitalization companies that BlackRock Advisors, LLC (the “Advisor”) believes have above-average earnings growth potential.

