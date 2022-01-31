Insider Buying: Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (LON:CGH) Insider Acquires 60,267 Shares of Stock

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (LON:CGH) insider Martin Andersson purchased 60,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 19 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of £11,450.73 ($15,448.91).

Martin Andersson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 26th, Martin Andersson bought 162,615 shares of Chaarat Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 19 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of £30,896.85 ($41,684.90).

On Monday, January 24th, Martin Andersson bought 9,855 shares of Chaarat Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 19 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of £1,872.45 ($2,526.24).

On Friday, December 24th, Martin Andersson bought 160,000 shares of Chaarat Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of £32,000 ($43,173.23).

On Tuesday, December 21st, Martin Andersson bought 160,000 shares of Chaarat Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of £32,000 ($43,173.23).

Shares of LON CGH traded up GBX 0.28 ($0.00) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 19.50 ($0.26). 78,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,536. Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 18.25 ($0.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 31.48 ($0.42). The stock has a market capitalization of £134.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.14, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 19.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 21.06.

About Chaarat Gold

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold mining company. It owns and operates the Tulkubash and the Kyzyltash gold projects in the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the Kapan mine in Armenia. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

