Insider Buying: Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Purchases 36,240 Shares of Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 36,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $688,197.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 26th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 78,480 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,575,878.40.

On Monday, January 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 117,646 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.53 per share, with a total value of $2,179,980.38.

On Thursday, January 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 61,994 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.52 per share, with a total value of $1,272,116.88.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 53,853 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.05 per share, with a total value of $1,079,752.65.

On Monday, January 3rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 25,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $546,250.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 31,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.07 per share, with a total value of $715,170.00.

On Monday, December 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 75,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.20 per share, with a total value of $1,740,000.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 1,008 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $23,436.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 1,952 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.54 per share, with a total value of $45,950.08.

On Monday, December 6th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 14,027 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.99 per share, with a total value of $322,480.73.

Cricut stock opened at $18.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.69. Cricut, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $47.36.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $260.09 million for the quarter. Cricut had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 14.74%. On average, analysts forecast that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRCT. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Cricut during the first quarter worth approximately $417,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cricut by 78.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,645,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,733,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRCT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cricut currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.71.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

