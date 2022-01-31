Insider Buying: Literacy Capital plc (LON:BOOK) Insider Buys 30,000 Shares of Stock

Literacy Capital plc (LON:BOOK) insider Christopher Sellers purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 312 ($4.21) per share, for a total transaction of £93,600 ($126,281.71).

Shares of Literacy Capital stock opened at GBX 311 ($4.20) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 300.59. Literacy Capital plc has a one year low of GBX 165.61 ($2.23) and a one year high of GBX 316 ($4.26). The firm has a market capitalization of £186.60 million and a P/E ratio of 5.11.

About Literacy Capital

Literacy Capital plc is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in early stage investments, direct private equity investments, special situations, fund investments and co investments with private equity managers. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in companies with EBITDA between Â£1 million ($1.12 Million) and Â£5 million ($5.62 Million).

