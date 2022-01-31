Insider Buying: Literacy Capital plc (LON:BOOK) Insider Buys 30,000 Shares of Stock

Literacy Capital plc (LON:BOOK) insider Christopher Sellers purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 312 ($4.21) per share, for a total transaction of £93,600 ($126,281.71).
Shares of Literacy Capital stock opened at GBX 311 ($4.20) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 300.59. Literacy Capital plc has a one year low of GBX 165.61 ($2.23) and a one year high of GBX 316 ($4.26). The firm has a market capitalization of £186.60 million and a P/E ratio of 5.11.
About Literacy Capital
