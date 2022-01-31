Insider Buying: National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Director Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Director Michael E. Mcgrath acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:NATI traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,285,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.70. National Instruments Co. has a 52 week low of $38.10 and a 52 week high of $47.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 102.00 and a beta of 1.10.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). National Instruments had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $420.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 270.01%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NATI shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna raised National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on National Instruments in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Instruments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in National Instruments by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,932,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,510,000 after acquiring an additional 113,902 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,990,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,913,000 after purchasing an additional 106,198 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,274,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,683,000 after purchasing an additional 77,748 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,382,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,994,000 after purchasing an additional 282,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 319.8% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,265,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,888 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

