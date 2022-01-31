Insider Selling: Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Sells C$2,877,709.50 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.95, for a total value of C$2,877,709.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,180,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$75,485,197.89.

Timothy Shawn Mckay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 50,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.13, for a total value of C$2,706,270.00.

On Tuesday, November 16th, Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 45,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.06, for a total value of C$2,387,695.50.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at C$64.97 on Monday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of C$28.67 and a 1-year high of C$67.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$56.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$49.39. The company has a market cap of C$76.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.51 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.91 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

CNQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$69.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$76.00 to C$74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$61.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$63.71.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

