Insider Selling: Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) SVP Sells 163 Shares of Stock

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $14,996.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Patrick Joseph Madson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 8th, Patrick Joseph Madson sold 900 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $68,400.00.

Shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,921. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.54 and a 52-week high of $94.33. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.21). Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 10.95%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 833,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 787,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,427,000 after buying an additional 76,044 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 401,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,808,000 after buying an additional 141,729 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 387,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,745,000 after buying an additional 126,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 282,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,895,000 after buying an additional 49,748 shares during the last quarter. 42.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NCBS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.40.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

