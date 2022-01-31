Insider Selling: uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) CFO Sells $71,452.89 in Stock

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) CFO Christian Klemt sold 3,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $71,452.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:QURE opened at $16.98 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.90. uniQure has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $40.49. The firm has a market cap of $784.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 14.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.38.
About uniQure
uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.
