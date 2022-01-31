Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given a $40.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

INTC has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.31.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $47.73 on Thursday. Intel has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.57 and its 200 day moving average is $52.49. The firm has a market cap of $194.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 26.99%.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,663 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.1% in the third quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 22.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 61.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

