Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.74% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Inter Parfums have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company recently raised its 2021 and 2022 guidance, on posting robust fourth-quarter and 2021 sales numbers. Sales increased in both Europe-based and U.S.-based operations. The company benefited from strength of its four largest brands, Montblanc, Jimmy Choo, Coach and GUESS. For 2021, management now expects earnings per share of $2.65. The company now anticipates 2022 net sales of $975 million and EPS is expected to be $3.00. Notably, Inter Parfums completed the integration of Ungaro and Ferragamo brands, while its Italian subsidiary is completely operational. Apart from this, the company has impressive product launches in the pipeline. The company is optimistic about its growth prospects for 2022, despite travel retail headwinds as well as supply-chain bottlenecks.”

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IPAR. BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $97.61 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.24 and a 200-day moving average of $84.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 1.00. Inter Parfums has a 52 week low of $61.60 and a 52 week high of $108.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.52. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $69,015.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Madar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.23, for a total transaction of $94,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,857 shares of company stock valued at $7,174,668. Corporate insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter worth $1,618,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 342,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,589,000 after purchasing an additional 81,203 shares during the last quarter. 54.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

