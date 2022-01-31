Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,545

Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) had its price objective raised by Barclays from GBX 2,260 ($30.49) to GBX 2,545 ($34.34) in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ICP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 3,000 ($40.47) to GBX 2,885 ($38.92) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of LON ICP opened at GBX 1,867.50 ($25.20) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of £5.43 billion and a PE ratio of 10.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,104.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,152.31. Intermediate Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,665 ($22.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,493 ($33.63).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of GBX 18.70 ($0.25) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Intermediate Capital Group’s payout ratio is 0.32%.

In related news, insider Rosemary Leith bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,352 ($31.73) per share, for a total transaction of £4,704 ($6,346.47). Also, insider Davies of Abersoch purchased 638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,155 ($29.07) per share, for a total transaction of £13,748.90 ($18,549.51). Insiders have purchased 2,861 shares of company stock valued at $6,366,287 over the last quarter.

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

