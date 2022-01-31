InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,277. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

