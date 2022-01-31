Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Raised to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) was upgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $310.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $300.00. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $383.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet raised Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Erste Group lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $381.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.43.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $271.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.10. Intuitive Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $227.47 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $327.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.40.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total value of $2,502,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 806 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 599 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greytown Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

