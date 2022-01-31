Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the December 31st total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 10,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMO traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $25.37. 10,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,925. Invesco BulletShares has a fifty-two week low of $25.34 and a fifty-two week high of $25.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.77.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be issued a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 24th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

