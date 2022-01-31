Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Short Interest Up 66.7% in January

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

KBWP opened at $78.92 on Monday. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 52 week low of $64.67 and a 52 week high of $83.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.19.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBWP. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 1,568.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $490,000.

