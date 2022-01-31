Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $9,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 200.0% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,899,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 24,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,733,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 200.0% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 150,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,694,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.1% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 51,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 106.3% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 31,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,466,000 after purchasing an additional 16,489 shares during the last quarter. 40.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $353.10 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $297.45 and a one year high of $408.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $385.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $377.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.491 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

