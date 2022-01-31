Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PSCH traded up $3.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $152.57. 828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,242. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.50. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.63 and a fifty-two week high of $199.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSCH. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

