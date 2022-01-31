Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Bought by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 45.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,752 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned 0.17% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $3,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRP. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 104.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 245.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 47.4% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

VRP stock opened at $25.33 on Monday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $25.21 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.09.

