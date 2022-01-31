Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Fortis (FTS)

Fortis (TSE: FTS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/31/2022 – Fortis had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from C$61.00 to C$58.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Fortis had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$63.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Fortis had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$60.00 to C$61.00.

1/27/2022 – Fortis had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$60.00 to C$63.00.

1/11/2022 – Fortis had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$58.00 to C$61.00.

1/7/2022 – Fortis was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$60.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2022 – Fortis was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$65.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$64.00.

1/5/2022 – Fortis was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a C$61.00 price target on the stock.

12/3/2021 – Fortis had its price target lowered by analysts at Veritas Investment Research to C$58.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

12/3/2021 – Fortis had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$59.00 to C$58.00.

Shares of TSE:FTS traded up C$0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$60.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,029,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,697. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$58.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$57.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.25. Fortis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$48.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$61.54.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.64. The firm had revenue of C$2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.11 billion. Research analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.8499998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Fortis’s payout ratio is presently 76.84%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

