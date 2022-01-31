Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,376 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invitae were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Invitae by 11.6% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of Invitae by 83.5% during the third quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 27,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 12,605 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Invitae by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 65,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Invitae by 76.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Invitae by 32.1% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Invitae news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 29,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $649,585.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVTA opened at $10.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 8.74 and a quick ratio of 8.55. Invitae Co. has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $55.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.64.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.22). Invitae had a negative net margin of 155.87% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. The company had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitae currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.44.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

